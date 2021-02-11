Aniah’s Law: Mother honors daughter by trying to protect others

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The family of Auburn teenager Aniah Blanchard continues their fight to help deny bonds for certain violent defendants awaiting trial. After a lengthy delay due to COVID-19, Aniah’s Law passed Alabama State’s House Judiciary Committee this week and now heads to the House for a vote.

Working on Aniah’s Law and other initiatives aimed at protecting people from violent offenders is an outlet for the pain Blanchard’s mom experiences every day since her daughter’s murder.

“I can’t stop. I don’t want to let her down. I can hear her saying, keep going, mom, you got a lot of work to do,” said Angela Harris.

Harris believes Aniah’s Law would have saved her daughter.

“Because the person charged with her murder has a lot of violent offenses. I feel like if this Law were in place, she would still be alive,” said Harris.

As a former Sexual Assault nurse examiner, Harris has always professionally advocated for victims. Now, her fight to help others is a deeply personal journey as she honor’s her daughter.

“Every time I see there is someone that could have been held in jail give no bond as violent offender that has been out and commits a crime it just breaks my heart to know Aniah’s law could have stopped it,” said Harris.

Harris hopes Alabamians will have the opportunity to vote on Aniah’s Law on the 2022 ballot, and the proposal will become a reality. Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment bill, is sponsored by Mobile State Republican Representative Chip Brown.

“This is not a party issue; this is a public safety issue to keep Alabamians safe, and from here on out, this bill is known As Aniah’s Law. This legislation gives judges more confidence to hold individuals without bond pending trial because they will be backed up by the constitution of Alabama and the voters of Alabama if they pass it this next November,” said Brown.

Auburn’s District 79 Rep. Joe Lovvorn supports Aniah’s Law.

“How many more times does it have to happen before we stand up and say something needs to be changed. I think the legislator is in support of asking questions and figuring out how we can better keep people in Alabama safe,” said Rep. Lovvorn.

The man charged in Blanchard’s Capital Murder was out on bond for several violent offenses, including kidnapping and attempted murder when Blanchard was abducted. Aniah’s Law will allow prosecutors to request a hearing in front of a judge and request no bond for defendants who have a history of violent acts, charges, or convictions.