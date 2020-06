FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Bubba Wallace prepares by his car for qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for causing a caution the week before at Texas that affected the race for at least one playoff driver. (AP Photo/Larry Papke, File)

The Associated Press is reporting that the noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October.

Federal authorities say no charges are planned. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. He successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago.