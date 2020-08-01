Appointed school board member fights to keep seat on elected board

Reverend Brady Baird is in a unique position. For the past four years he’s served as an appointed member of the Phenix City Board of Education. To retain his seat, he’ll have to be elected.

The pastor, husband, father and start up business owner says he’s running for the District 1, Place 1 seat because he does not want to see the school system regress from some of its accomplishments.

“Our graduation rates are up. Our state has awarded us an AR report card, we received high marks from third party assessors, we’ve got all sorts of cool things going on with college and career preparation. Our one-to-one technology has made the transition for COVID-19 as easy as possible,” said Brady Baird, candidate for the District 1, Place 1 seat.

Baird faces Marilyn Brannen in the August 25th election.