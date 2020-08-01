Appointed school board member fights to keep seat on elected board

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reverend Brady Baird is in a unique position. For the past four years he’s served as an appointed member of the Phenix City Board of Education. To retain his seat, he’ll have to be elected. 

The pastor, husband, father and start up business owner says he’s running for the District 1, Place 1 seat because he does not want to see the school system regress from some of its accomplishments. 

“Our graduation rates are up. Our state has awarded us an AR report card, we received high marks from third party assessors, we’ve got all sorts of cool things going on with college and career preparation. Our one-to-one technology has made the transition for COVID-19 as easy as possible,” said Brady Baird, candidate for the District 1, Place 1 seat.

Baird faces Marilyn Brannen in the August 25th election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

Monday

93° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

93° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 70°

Wednesday

93° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 70°

Thursday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 93° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Clear
0%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories