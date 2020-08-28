Armed and Dangerous: Auburn police searching for female suspect in shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an investigation of a domestic related shooting that was reported on Friday, August 28, 2020, at approximately 11 am, at a business located in the 100 block of Alabama Street, Auburn, Al.

Mary M. Williams, age 28, from Auburn, AL has been identified as a person of interest. She was last seen leaving the area in a white 4 door CLA250 Mercedes, bearing license plate number JFR957. Williams was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

MORE INFO: https://www.wrbl.com/alabama-news-2/one-injured-in-auburn-business-shooting-police-say-domestic-related/

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect If the subject or vehicle is observed, dial 911 immediately. The case is currently being investigated by the Detective Section of the Auburn Police Division.

If you know of the suspect’s whereabouts or have any information on this, or any other case, please contact the Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the Tip Line 334-246-1391.