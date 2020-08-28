Armed and Dangerous: Auburn police searching for female suspect in shooting

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an investigation of a domestic related shooting that was reported on Friday, August 28, 2020, at approximately 11 am, at a business located in the 100 block of Alabama Street, Auburn, Al. 
Mary M. Williams, age 28, from Auburn, AL has been identified as a person of interest. She was last seen leaving the area in a white 4 door CLA250 Mercedes, bearing license plate number JFR957.  Williams was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

MORE INFO: https://www.wrbl.com/alabama-news-2/one-injured-in-auburn-business-shooting-police-say-domestic-related/

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect If the subject or vehicle is observed, dial 911 immediately. The case is currently being investigated by the Detective Section of the Auburn Police Division.

If you know of the suspect’s whereabouts or have any information on this, or any other case, please contact the Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the Tip Line 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 76°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 76°

Saturday

89° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 75°

Sunday

91° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 91° 74°

Monday

90° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 75°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 74°

Thursday

93° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

88°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories