ATV crash claims the life of a Dadeville man

Tallapoosa County, Ala. (WRBL) –– Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday, July 23.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

At approximately 11:58 p.m., 22-year-old William Claybrook of Dadeville, Ala. was partially ejected from the vehicle and announced dead at the scene.

News 3 will continue to gather information as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.