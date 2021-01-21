 

 

 

AU eager for more COVID-19 vaccine, widen community outreach, and immunity

Alabama News

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum is a beacon of hope in Auburn University’s mission to destroy COVID-19 via mass vaccinations. The AU Medical Center staff can now vaccinate between 800 to 1,000 people a day and are eagerly awaiting more vaccines to widen their community outreach.

AU hasn’t wasted a moment rolling out vaccines.

A few weeks ago, the university received their first allotment of 3500 doses delivered in the morning. Medical workers began vaccinating that afternoon. As of January 21, nearly 10% of AU’s population is now vaccinated, precisely a year to the week when the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States.

Auburn University faculty, staff, and students who qualify under AU’s vaccine plan line up outside the Coliseum, waiting to take their shot. Dr. Tony Moss has taught in the Biological Sciences since coming to Auburn in 1992. Moss received his first dose last week.

“It was a great relief to get the vaccine. So glad Fred (Dr. Frederick Kam) and his colleagues on the COVID-19 workforce have done a great job here. It’s really impressive,” said Dr. Moss.

Dr. Frederick Kam is Auburn University Medical Center’s Director. He expects AU’s initial allotment of 3500 doses to be administered by Friday.

“We are waiting on a new allotment from the state, and once they give us the new allocation, we will keep vaccinating. We are set up on the third floor of the Coliseum, and we can do 800 to 1000 doses a day. All I need is vaccine,” said Dr. Kam.

While EAMC and health departments vaccinate health care workers, nursing home residents, first responders, 75 and older, and teachers. AU is focusing on campus populations.

Dr. Kam’s team is expecting and eager to play a vital role in vaccinating the local community, described as Phase 3 of the rollout plan. However, the effort can only begin when vaccine supply becomes available. The Alabama Department of Public Health allocates vaccines allocated by the Federal Government.

Dr. Kam and his staff are confident in their ability to quickly help vaccinate the local community.

They need the doses.

“I am saying it. Give me the vaccine, and we will get it done,” said Dr. Kam.

Meanwhile, Dr. Moss takes pride in the T-shirt and the “A Healthier U” gift bag he received after getting his vaccine. A Healthier U is Auburn’s campus-wide health care initiative focusing on keeping the AU family mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy during the pandemic. Dr. Moss’s pride in AU’s efforts are unmistakable.

“I think it just underscores how the University is trying to do their best to help people,” said Dr. Moss.

“I believe in the human touch, which cultivates sympathy with my fellow man and mutual helpfulness and brings happiness for all” is a line from the Auburn Creed. The sentiment sums up the AU Family’s passionate mission to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Kam hopes you’ll continue to do your part.

“Wear your mask, wear your mask, wear your mask; it is a fundamental way to stop the spread of a respiratory virus – which this is,” said Dr. Kam.

Dr. Kam expects another 3500 doses late this week or next. We will let you know when AU’s clinics open to the public. You can follow along as the phases open up by visiting AU’s Vaccine Resource Center.

