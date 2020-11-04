AU Expert: Record absentee and mail-in ballots delay presidential vote count, legal battles loom

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A historically high number of absentee and mail-in ballots delay vote-counting in the 2020 election. This, as an Auburn University political science expert, expects legal challenges could delay determining the official winner of the White House for another few weeks.

News 3 spoke with Soren Jordan, an expert and assistant professor with Auburn University’s Department of Political Science. Jordan says election officials are used to counting absentee and mail-in ballots. However, tabulating an estimated 100 million of them is unprecedented, as many Americans navigated voting during a pandemic.

“In every single election, not just presidential elections, we have absentee ballots cast by members of the military and individuals who can’t make it to the polls as well as individuals who are out of town. Your election officials are used to processing them. The only thing that is different this time is how many they are responsible for counting,” said Jordan.

Jordan expects the count to be methodical and non-partisan by election workers.

“They are rule followers. Their interest is to make sure that everyone who has the legal ability to cast a ballot has that ballot cast and counted,” said Jordan.

Jordan believes even after the count is finished, declaring an official winner of the White House will be delayed even further.

“The big asterisk to that is whatever it is will be subject to legal challenges. So while we may get that final count today or tomorrow, you are probably not going to have an outcome of this election while you have the legal challenges head to court. That process could take a couple of weeks,” said Jordan.

Jordan says the partisan split between absentee votes and in-person voting did show absentee ballots favoring former Vice President Joe Biden, with in-person voting favoring Donald Trump.