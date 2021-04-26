AU releases picture of white van, driver approaching female students offering rides

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University officials are releasing a picture of a white van after several students have now come forward saying they were approached by the driver of the van over the weekend, offering them rides. One student says the man tried to kiss her, but she was able to get out.

Monday, AU officials released the additional information, including a description of the driver:

Auburn University Community,

On Saturday, April 24, Auburn University sent out a Campus Safety Advisory about a suspicious incident involving a male trying to give a female a ride on West Magnolia Avenue. Following the advisory, three additional reports were received from females of similar behavior on the same date occurring on campus near Cambridge Hall and off-campus on West Glenn Avenue (near Tiger Suites) and North College Street downtown (outside Luxury Nail & Spa). One of the females reported that she initially accepted the ride and that the suspect took her to another location and attempted to kiss her, at which time she exited the vehicle, and he drove away.

Based on these additional reports and further investigation by police, more information is available about the suspect and vehicle. The suspect is described as a male with tan or brown skin in his late 20s or early 30s, with short black hair (possibly balding) and a Hispanic accent, of smaller stature, wearing a dark navy T-shirt at the time of the incidents. The vehicle he was driving appears to be a newer model white Ford Transit Connect with an Alabama tag (unidentified tag number), black door handles, and windows in the cargo area (see linked photo), where tools and landscaping equipment could be seen.

If you see suspicious behavior, please report it immediately to Auburn Police by dialing 911.

Security Shuttle Reminders

All Auburn University Security Shuttle vans are clearly marked with the department name and “Security Shuttle.”

Security Shuttle vans have a yellow strobe light on the top that is flashing when the van is available for rides. They also have an identification number near the front door.

Drivers wear uniforms that clearly identify them as Campus Safety security representatives.

Riders can call 334-844-7400 to make sure a van and driver are legitimate.

Riders should request a ride by calling 334-844-7400 or through the free Auburn Safety app. Drivers will not stop in the middle of the road to offer a ride.

The first campus email involving the suspicious behavior was sent out Saturday:

Auburn University Community,

Early this morning, a student reported that she was walking on West Magnolia Avenue near Chipotle when an unidentified male in his late 20s to early 30s pulled up in a newer model white van and tried to give her a ride. She noticed that the van had tools in the back and no rear seats, so she ran away from the van and the vehicle left the area. She may have initially mistaken the van for a Security Shuttle. A detailed description of the driver was not provided.

When using the Security Shuttle, please remember:

All Auburn University Security Shuttle vans are clearly marked with the department name and “Security Shuttle.”

Security Shuttle vans have a yellow strobe light on the top that is flashing when the van is available for rides. They also have an identification number near the front door.

Drivers wear uniforms that clearly identify them as Campus Safety security representatives.

Riders can call 334-844-7400 to make sure a van and driver are legitimate.

Riders should request a ride by calling 334-844-7400 or through the free Auburn Safety app. Drivers will not stop in the middle of the road to offer a ride.

If you see suspicious behavior, please report it immediately to Auburn Police by dialing 911.