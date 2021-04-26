AU reports suspicious behavior involving van driver over weekend

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University officials are alerting the community to suspicious behavior involving the driver of a white van interacting with a student over the weekend.

A campus email was sent out Saturday:

Auburn University Community,

Early this morning, a student reported that she was walking on West Magnolia Avenue near Chipotle when an unidentified male in his late 20s to early 30s pulled up in a newer model white van and tried to give her a ride. She noticed that the van had tools in the back and no rear seats, so she ran away from the van and the vehicle left the area. She may have initially mistaken the van for a Security Shuttle. A detailed description of the driver was not provided.

When using the Security Shuttle, please remember:

All Auburn University Security Shuttle vans are clearly marked with the department name and “Security Shuttle.”

Security Shuttle vans have a yellow strobe light on the top that is flashing when the van is available for rides. They also have an identification number near the front door.

Drivers wear uniforms that clearly identify them as Campus Safety security representatives.

Riders can call 334-844-7400 to make sure a van and driver are legitimate.

Riders should request a ride by calling 334-844-7400 or through the free Auburn Safety app. Drivers will not stop in the middle of the road to offer a ride.

If you see suspicious behavior, please report it immediately to Auburn Police by dialing 911.