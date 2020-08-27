Auburn businesses ordered to comply with COVID-19 safety mandates or face closure

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – To help stem the spread of COVID-19, the Auburn City Council is granting the police department authority to stop alcohol sales for businesses not following Alabama’s Safer At Home order, including mask and social distancing mandates.

Auburn City Council adopted the resolution with a unanimous vote. Before the vote, a discussion between the council indicates the resolution aims to allow businesses who are working hard to follow the guidelines to remain open and serve alcohol while focusing on businesses with multiple citations for not following the policies and who are making little effort to comply.

The Auburn City Council adopted a resolution Thursday, Aug. 27, prohibiting walk-up bar service indoors in light of a rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Auburn University students.The resolution will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and run through Sept. 16 at 6 a.m. unless extended by the council.

Any person or business violating the resolution will be fined no more than $500. Any establishment cited for a violation of the resolution or any applicable State health order will be prohibited from serving alcohol until the establishment remedies the violation.

The resolution states, “all ABC licensed alcohol establishments in the City of Auburn shall suspend walk-up bar services at indoor bars and only allow alcoholic beverages to be served to seated customers. Further, the serving of alcoholic beverages to any person who is not seated at a table/counter/bar is hereby prohibited.”

Walk-up bar service is the serving of alcoholic beverages to anyone not seated at a table, counter, or bar. Any ABC licensed alcohol establishment with an outdoor bar complying with all local and state regulations may allow walk-up bar service at outdoor bars. Indoor alcohol consumption is restricted to customers seated at a table, counter, or bar.

The full resolution is available online.

The passing of the resolution comes as Auburn University reports a four percent COVID-19 positive rate among students during reentry testing. As of Thursday, AU has a total of 859 confirmed cases -with around 21-thousand students.

Earlier this week, AU asked city leaders to help control large groups gathering downtown without wearing masks and social distancing, spreading the virus.

Mayor Anders says the first goal is to protect citizens’ health. Second, to keep Auburn University from going entirely virtual, which would deal a financial blow to Auburn’s overall economic health.

Mayor Anders says personal responsibility is the key to Auburn navigating the virus. Anders is begging students and citizens to wear masks and social distance on their own.

