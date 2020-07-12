Auburn Council considering mask ordinance, discussion set for Monday

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A mask ordinance is being discussed by the Auburn City Council during a work session via Zoom at noon on Monday, July 13th.

Members will discuss the possibility of requesting the State Health Board to issue a mandatory mask order for Auburn’s citizens. The meeting is open to the public, but there will be no public comment during this work session.

“The work session is to allow council to discuss the pros and cons of a mask ordinance and to determine if it wishes to have such an ordinance considered at a council meeting (regular or called),” said city Manager Jim Buston.

A copy of the ordinance is being shared, but it could face revisions if approved.











Draft Ordinance

“Our draft ordinance is just that; a draft. It will likely need additional vetting if council decides to move forward with the ordinance,” said Buston.

The public can listen in by registering at the following link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m7FJ-rFnRaSQl-3jTfHZyQ