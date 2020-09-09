Auburn family desperate to locate missing teen

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – It’s been five days since an Auburn family has seen or heard from their 18-year-old loved one, Thomas Green. As the Auburn Police Department continues its search, News 3’s speaks with the teen’s family.

18-year-old Thomas Green was last seen in the area of Foster Street. Wednesday, News 3 met with Green’s sister, who says it’s not like her brother to vanish, leaving his cell phone behind and not check in with family. At this point, the Auburn Police Department does not suspect foul play.

“Thomas Green, I am not going to stop looking for you, I am going to find out where my brother is at or what happened to him about his disappearance,” said Tometha Barris, the teen’s sister.

Barris and her family are devastated. They haven’t heard from 18-year-old Thomas Green since Friday. Green was last seen on surveillance video outside the Corner Market on Foster Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

“We have checked everywhere. We have checked dumpsters, behind buildings handed out fliers, everything,” shared Barris.

Green’s family says the teen had a troubled past but was making a fresh start. Green is 5′-6″, 140 pounds, last seen wearing black and white Adidas pants, red pullover, black and red shoes.

Auburn police have used drones and a helicopter to search the area – with no sign of the young man.

“We are very worried I can’t even get my words together; my mom is very emotional. To see the hurt in my grandmothers’ voice, it hurts my heart,” said Barris.

The family is meeting at Sam Harris Park in Auburn Wednesday night around 5:30 PM central time, near the area where Green was last seen to do another search and hand out flyers. The family is inviting the community to help search, children under 12 are asked to stay home.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.