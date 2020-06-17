Auburn family warns strangers tried to lure 11-year-old into mini-van

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) An Auburn mom is warning other families after she says two adults in a mini-van tried to lure her 11-year-old daughter into the vehicle. The stranger danger incident is under investigation by Auburn police after it happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 in the Woodland Park neighborhood, an extensive collection of homes nestled along Highway 14 in west Auburn.

The 11-year-old girl reported she was riding her bike along Carriage House Lane when a gray mini-van approached. The girl described the driver as a blond, white female. She says the passenger was a black male passenger, and two kids were in the back. The child told her family they rolled down the window and began talking to her.

“The female that was driving said to her, “Do you want to come go with us and do something fun?”. She screamed “No” and took off towards one of our neighbors. The van turned around and sped off pretty quickly after that,” shared the 11-year-old’s mother, Ryan McFerrin.

The family called Auburn police who are investigating the incident and stepping up patrols. The family says the van returned twenty to thirty minutes later, but left before the family could get a picture.

” It did cause a lot of concern for residents in Woodland Park,” shared homeowner Murry Guy.

Guy is also the treasure or the local Homeowners Association. He says an emergency meeting was held by the group Tuesday night about upgrading security. They do not believe the people inside the van live in the neighborhood.

“We are looking at getting cameras in both entrances of phase one and phase two,” shared Guy.

The police ask nearby residents to check if they have video of the gray and beat up mini-van with stickers on the back. The McFerrin family shared their story on various social media pages to raise awareness. If you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to call local law enforcement.

Finally, it’s always a good idea to speak with your kids often about the dangers of strangers.