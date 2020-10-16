Auburn High School student set to become city’s first female Eagle Scout

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn teen is on the verge of making scouting history in her community by becoming the first female to earn an Eagle Badge.

16-year-old Auburn High School student Claudia Mattingly joined scouting on February 1st, 2019, the first day females were officially allowed into the program.

Friday, Mattingly delivered two beehives and strawberry tower planters to Haddie’s Home, a haven for teen girls in crisis. The service project is one of the last steps she needs to complete to earn the coveted badge.

“I hope it allows them to be able to learn to garden and raise bees while getting them closer to nature,” said Mattingly.

Elizabeth Hancock, with Haddie’s House, met with Mattingly about the project and was instantly impressed with the teen’s desire to help others through scouting.

“When she came and spoke to use, she just inspired us and asked what we needed from her,” said Hancock.

Mattingly organized the service project, set a budget, raised funds, and organized the build that came in under budget. Mattingly used the extra money to purchase books on gardening and beekeeping for Haddie’s Home. She also presented them with a check for $158.00.

With the project complete and delivered, Mattingly hopes to add an Eagle badge to her uniform

by the end of the year. The Eagle Scout is the highest rank available in the Scouts BSA program, requiring participants to earn at least 21 merit badges and demonstrate leadership skills based on the Scout Oath and Law, plus service. Since it began in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this distinction after a lengthy review process.

“I get to make the path. I get to help other girls be Eagles as well. It’s rewarding, and I’m proud of myself,” shared Mattingly.

