Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn has made Forbes’ annual ranking of the Best Small Places for Business and Careers again. Auburn comes in at number 13 on the 2019 list.

Forbes ranked the city as number 17 in job growth, number 37 in education, and number 63 in cost of doing business.

According to Forbes, Auburn’s job growth is at 1.5%, college attainment is at 33.4%, and the cost of living is 8% below the national average.