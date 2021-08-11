Auburn man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – August 10, 2021, Auburn Police arrested 41-year-old Auburn that was charged with multiple felonies in response to a report of an auto burglary on the 1800 block of Opelika Road.

The charges are as listed;

unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle

theft of property third degree

criminal trespass third degree

Christopher Gemel Foster was identified as a suspect and located by police while trespassing on property he had been previously banned from.

Foster was then placed under arrest for criminal trespass third degree.

He was found in possession of property that had been reported stolen by the victim, and under further investigation he was arrested for charges associated with auto burglary.

Foster has since been transported to the Lee County jail and will be held on a $4,800 bond.