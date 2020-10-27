Auburn man charged in business burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing charges stemming from an alleged business burglary; additional charges are possible.

On October 27, 2020, Auburn Police arrested Mark Howard Keidel, age 26, from Auburn, Alabama, on a warrant charging him with Burglary 3rd Degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police Division officers responding to a burglary call in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue. Officers located a building associated with a business that had been forcibly entered. Mark Howard Keidel was contacted by officers in the area and identified as the suspect. After further investigation, he was arrested and charged.

Keidel was transported to the Lee County jail where he was held on a $3,000 bond. Additional charges are possible; this case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.