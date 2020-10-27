Auburn man charged in business burglary

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing charges stemming from an alleged business burglary; additional charges are possible.

On October 27, 2020, Auburn Police arrested Mark Howard Keidel, age 26, from Auburn, Alabama, on a warrant charging him with Burglary 3rd Degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police Division officers responding to a burglary call in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue.  Officers located a building associated with a business that had been forcibly entered.  Mark Howard Keidel was contacted by officers in the area and identified as the suspect.  After further investigation, he was arrested and charged.

Keidel was transported to the Lee County jail where he was held on a $3,000 bond. Additional charges are possible; this case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 72°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 80% 81° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 82° 74°

Thursday

80° / 51°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 80% 80° 51°

Friday

69° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

68° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 68° 56°

Sunday

71° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 71° 42°

Monday

64° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Showers
40%
78°

77°

7 PM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Showers
60%
75°

74°

10 PM
Light Rain
80%
74°

74°

11 PM
Light Rain
90%
74°

73°

12 AM
Thundershowers
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories