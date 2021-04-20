 

Auburn man killed in early morning single-vehicle crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a young Auburn man.

Alabama State Troopers report the crash occurred at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 20. Jerimiah Jones, 21, was killed when the 2007 Volvo S80 he was driving left the roadway and then struck a mailbox and ditch before finally striking a tree.

The crash occurred on Alabama 14 at the 210-mile marker, approximately five miles west of Notasulga, in Lee County. Nothing further is available at Troopers, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

