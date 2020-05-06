Auburn Mayor encouraging Governor to alter “Safer at Home” order and begin re-opening businesses

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn’s mayor is urging Governor Kay Ivey to alter the state’s “Safer at Home” order and gradually begin re-open businesses sooner. Mayor Ron Anders shared a lengthy message with the Auburn community on social media Tuesday night. The statement honored the victims and their families who have been impacted by the virus. The mayor also thanked medical workers before addressing the city’s way-of-life and economy.

The mayor’s full message can be read below.

Mayor’s Thoughts on the Current Covid-19 Situation

As we begin tonight, we have had 7 of our citizens die due to the Covid-19 virus. There have been 28 deaths in Lee County. The deaths in Lee County are the 3rd highest number in the state. Our neighboring county, Tallapoosa, has the 4th highest number of deaths and another of our neighboring counties, Chambers has the 5th highest total of deaths in Alabama.

East Alabama Medical Center has been the care provider for much of the infected population in Lee, Chambers, and some of Tallapoosa County. Their concerns for resources such as ventilators and personnel have been a primary focus of their messaging to city leadership and our community. Planning was executed for secondary hospital sites but this never occurred.

Field hospitals were not built because the numbers of infected with serious cases began to flatten. EAMC was able to care for those who were the most critical under the roof of its main facility. Even as our numbers of infections have increased, the rate has slowed. Even as our numbers of infected have increased the number of hospitalizations has slowed as well. This is because our community has heeded the call to prevent the spread of this invisible enemy.

Before March who knew what “shelter-in-place” or “social distancing” meant. How many more times have we each washed our hands than before the virus impacted our city. Here is a question for each of you, how many more movies, series, or old ballgames have you watched than ever before? And finally, how many of you knew what “Zoom” was before March of 2020?

We have sacrificed our Spring. We have missed so many episodes of life that make Auburn the unique city that it is. I am sorry for those young people who missed their commencement last weekend. I’m sorry that our high school students did not finish out their career as the generations before with graduation, proms, award assemblies, parties, trips, athletic seasons, state tournaments/meets, musicals, plays,concerts,recitals, etc… a special time that they just missed. I think of all of our wonderful non-profits who hold their major events/fundraisers during the Spring. How will they make up that opportunity, that need, those donations that keep their doors open to many of our most vulnerable citizens? Who knows if Coach Williams would have led Auburn to another National Championship, or Coach Pearl to another SEC Championship, or Coach Thompson back to Omaha? We missed all of this because we had to-to beat the virus.

Auburn listened, Auburn acted. We gave up our activities, or hobbies, our worship, and many of us our careers to keep our citizens safe. Without the quick reaction of the citizens of Auburn our outlook could be much darker. But its not. We have reason to look forward but not reason to act with reckless abandon. Just as we have acted decisively to curb the spread, I believe its time to act responsibly to re-open our community. I trust each of you to do the right thing. I trust each of you to consider the welfare of others. I trust each of you to not potentially infect those who are the most at risk.

This re-opening of Auburn should be gradual not all at once. We will need to remember those new habits as we return to our former habits. Hygiene, distancing, cough etiquette, size of our group is still part of our current lives. We must not forget or we will revert back to the conditions of this Spring. But Auburn must and needs to open again. Our restaurants need our presence, our businesses need our support, our personal providers need our hair, nails, bodies. Our employers need our efforts and we need their compensation.

We should never forget that 28 people from Lee County have passed away from the same virus this Spring. Our prayers are with their families. We should support those who are still fighting to defeat this virus and pray for their caregivers/family. We should encourage, cheer, love, and praise our health care responders who stand in the gap each and every day to give hope to those who suffer. Those people are heroes. As we move toward a bright future, we should never forget this season. Never forget so hopefully we will not return but never forget so we will always be thankful.

I encourage Governor Ivey and her team to consider altering her order from April 28. Our businesses need it; our citizens can handle it.

Ron Anders

Mayor-City of Auburn