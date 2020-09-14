Auburn named as site for Wheel Pros first U.S. expansion, expected to add 300 jobs

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the City of Auburn)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Wheel Pros, an aftermarket wheel supplier, has plans to open its second U.S. operation in Auburn.

The Colorado-based manufacturer has acquired the assets of an Auburn aluminum wheel manufacturing facility and expects operations to be up and running in the next few months. Wheel Pros manufactures and distributes branded aftermarket wheels, performance tires, and accessories, which they design independently.

“We welcome Wheel Pros to Alabama and congratulate them on choosing Auburn to establish their largest U.S. manufacturing presence,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “This multimillion-dollar investment will add 300 new jobs and represents another feather in the cap of our state’s growing automotive industry.”

Alabama is a major contributor to automotive assembly and engine manufacturing, producing nearly 1 million cars and light-trucks and over 1.5 million engines annually, according to city officials.

Wheel Pros predicts that the expansion will increase the company’s U.S. production to approximately 1.5 million wheels a year.

“This investment secures our position as a leader in our industry and provides us with full control of the entire manufacturing process, ensuring that our customers receive nothing but the best quality products,” said Randy White, CEO and co-founder of Wheel Pros. “This was the ideal opportunity for expansion—the manufacturing assets and experienced workers are already in place. We look forward to joining the Alabama automotive sector and the Auburn community.”

The company’s Auburn Technology Park North location will be used for casting, machining, and painting operations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 75°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 90° 75°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 83° 70°

Wednesday

74° / 71°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 74° 71°

Thursday

77° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 77° 69°

Friday

79° / 64°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 79° 64°

Saturday

75° / 57°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 75° 57°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

79°

6 PM
Showers
50%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories