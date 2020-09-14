Auburn named as site for Wheel Pros first U.S. expansion, expected to add 300 jobs

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Wheel Pros, an aftermarket wheel supplier, has plans to open its second U.S. operation in Auburn.

The Colorado-based manufacturer has acquired the assets of an Auburn aluminum wheel manufacturing facility and expects operations to be up and running in the next few months. Wheel Pros manufactures and distributes branded aftermarket wheels, performance tires, and accessories, which they design independently.

“We welcome Wheel Pros to Alabama and congratulate them on choosing Auburn to establish their largest U.S. manufacturing presence,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “This multimillion-dollar investment will add 300 new jobs and represents another feather in the cap of our state’s growing automotive industry.”

Alabama is a major contributor to automotive assembly and engine manufacturing, producing nearly 1 million cars and light-trucks and over 1.5 million engines annually, according to city officials.

Wheel Pros predicts that the expansion will increase the company’s U.S. production to approximately 1.5 million wheels a year.

“This investment secures our position as a leader in our industry and provides us with full control of the entire manufacturing process, ensuring that our customers receive nothing but the best quality products,” said Randy White, CEO and co-founder of Wheel Pros. “This was the ideal opportunity for expansion—the manufacturing assets and experienced workers are already in place. We look forward to joining the Alabama automotive sector and the Auburn community.”

The company’s Auburn Technology Park North location will be used for casting, machining, and painting operations.