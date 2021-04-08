Auburn police arrest man for Harassment, groping women at Walmart

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police arrest a man for allegedly groping a woman’s bottom while she was shopping at the South College Walmart on Wednesday, April 7th. Investigators received complaints from two women about the suspect following them around at the store, then touching them inappropriately.

Wednesday afternoon around 3:30, police responded to a call from the store about a man following a woman and grabbing her bottom. While officers were at the store, they received a second complaint from another woman who had a similar unwanted encounter with the same man. Auburn officers were able to contact the suspect, 21-year-old Mikal McKenzie, in the parking lot. McKenzie, who has an unknown address, was arrested by Auburn police and charged with Harassment.

Auburn police say the incidents remain under investigation, and more charges are possible.

Auburn police want the community to know if you ever encounter a person who makes you feel uncomfortable or scared in a shopping experience or any other aspect of your life, please call 911 immediately so they can respond and help accordingly.

McKenzie was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility. He has not been able to make a bond.