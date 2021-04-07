Auburn police arrest Opelika man after gunshots fired along Interstate 85

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected road rage incident along Interstate 85 leads to the arrest of a 21-year-old Opelika man who police say fired shots along the busy roadway. Police say nobody was injured in the incident.

Auburn investigators tell News 3 around 9:50 Wednesday morning; they received a call from motorists along the interstate saying gunshots were being fired along the interstate. Auburn police responded and were able to stop 21-year-old Jaquavion Perry of Opelika along Gateway Drive.

Upon further investigation, police learned Perry and another man got into an argument in Montgomery that escalated into gunshots along the interstate. Police believe Perry was the lone shooter in the incident. The second man involved has not been located at this time. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

Auburn Police are charging Perry with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He has been booked into the Lee County Detention Facility. We are waiting to see what his bond will be.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to reach out to the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.