 

Auburn police arrest Opelika man after gunshots fired along Interstate 85

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected road rage incident along Interstate 85 leads to the arrest of a 21-year-old Opelika man who police say fired shots along the busy roadway. Police say nobody was injured in the incident.

Auburn investigators tell News 3 around 9:50 Wednesday morning; they received a call from motorists along the interstate saying gunshots were being fired along the interstate. Auburn police responded and were able to stop 21-year-old Jaquavion Perry of Opelika along Gateway Drive.

Upon further investigation, police learned Perry and another man got into an argument in Montgomery that escalated into gunshots along the interstate. Police believe Perry was the lone shooter in the incident. The second man involved has not been located at this time. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

Auburn Police are charging Perry with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He has been booked into the Lee County Detention Facility. We are waiting to see what his bond will be.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to reach out to the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 60°

Thursday

77° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 77° 64°

Friday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 78° 63°

Saturday

70° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 70° 59°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 51°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 81° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

65°

11 AM
Showers
45%
65°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
67°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories