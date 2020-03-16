Auburn Police have suspect in custody for February 3 rape case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police has a suspect in custody for a rape that was reported by a juvenile victim on February 3.

Kyrie Reshod King, 23 of Fayetteville, N.C., was charged with second degree rape and second degree sodomy. The arrest comes from an investigation by Auburn Police after a female juvenile victim reported a sexual assault at an Auburn home by a distant family member.

Police say detectives investigated the incident and identified King as the responsible individual, then obtained warrants for his arrest.

Police say King was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force on March 2 in Fayetteville, N.C. for the rape and sodomy warrants. He was taken into custody and held at the Cumberland County Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing.

King waived extradition back to Alabama and was taken into custody by Auburn Police, then taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $35,000 bond. Auburn Police and the Lee County Department of Human Resources are still investigating the case.