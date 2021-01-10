Auburn Police investigate medical assistance call after man falls from balcony and dies

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police are conducting a death investigation after a man fell from a balcony Saturday afternoon.

Police say on Saturday around 3:55 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Gay Street, in reference to a medical assistance call of a person falling from a balcony.

When officers arrived on the scene they located an unresponsive 20-year-old male victim with apparent injuries lying on the sidewalk.

A preliminary investigation by officers determined that the victim had fallen from a 6th floor balcony and sustained critical injuries.

Lifesaving measures were administered to the victim and he was immediately transported by ambulance to the EAMC emergency room.

Despite lifesaving measures from first responders and medical staff, the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Currently, there is no indication of foul play, however, the Auburn Police Division is conducting a full investigation into the death. The body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The Auburn Police Division is being assisted in the investigation by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Auburn Police Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or anonymously using the Auburn Tip Line at (334) 246-1391.