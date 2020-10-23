Auburn police investigating assault with edged weapon, two injured, one in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police, fire and EMT’s are at home in the Oaks at Cotswolds neighborhood off Richland Road where two people have been assaulted, and another person has been taken into custody, according to police.

Police were called to the scene Thursday night about two people assaulted with an “edged” instrument. One victim is being flown to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. A second victim has been taken to East Alabama Medical Center. Investigators say the victims appear to be related. 

Investigators say a third person is in custody. 

We will update you as we can.

