Auburn police make second Robbery arrest, bond set at $100,000

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police make a second arrest stemming from a suspected Robbery along North Donahue Drive on December 5th.

On December 7, 2020, Auburn Police arrested Antionetta Denise Cannon, age 32, from Auburn, Alabama, on a felony warrant charging her with Robbery First Degree.

On December 5th Auburn Police Division Officers received a robbery report that occurred in the 900 block of N. Donahue Drive.

Cannon was developed as a suspect, and after further investigation, she was arrested and charged. Cannon was transported to the Lee County jail where she was held on a $100,000 bond.

On December 16, 2020, Auburn Police, with assistance from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested Tony Lamar Smith, age 31, from Auburn, Alabama, on a felony warrant charging him with Robbery First Degree.

Smith was identified as an additional suspect in the Robbery. Smith was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.