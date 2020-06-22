Auburn Police: Multiple shooters fired dozens of rounds at block party

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police believe multiple people pulled guns and fired dozens of rounds, injuring four people during a massive block party over the weekend. All four who were injured are expected to recover.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests associated with the shooting have been made.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning shots interrupted a massive block party where hundreds of people had gathered outside a home in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.

Neighbors who live in the area tell News 3 hundreds of vehicles were parked up and down Railroad Avenue and Highway 14 at the shooting time.

Auburn investigators say a verbal altercation led to dozens of shots being exchanged by multiple shooters.

Four were injured, one victim was listed in critical condition. Three were taken to the hospital, and all four are expected to recover.

Meanwhile, investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses and gathering the names of the people involved in the fight and subsequent shootout.

If you have any information you are asked to call Auburn police, you do not have to give them your name.