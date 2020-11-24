 

Auburn police officer recovering after being injured in head-on crash

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn police officer and another driver are both recovering after being injured in a head-on crash while the officer was on patrol early Sunday morning. Troopers say it appears the driver crossed the centerline and hit the officer’s patrol SUV.

Alabama State Troopers tell News 3 the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, and injured on-duty Auburn police Sgt. Jonathan Gaither. The crash happened along South College Street near Woodfield Drive, within Auburn’s city limits.

Troopers say the 45-year old officer was hurt when a 1997 Toyota driven by a 28-year-old man from Auburn crossed the centerline and struck Gaither’s 2015 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle he was driving. The driver of the Toyota was injured too.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash per request from the Auburn Police Department. An arrest has not been made at this point.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 53°

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 64°

Thursday

74° / 52°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 74° 52°

Friday

75° / 56°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 75° 56°

Saturday

69° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 69° 50°

Sunday

66° / 49°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 66° 49°

Monday

54° / 30°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 54° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories