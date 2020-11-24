Auburn police officer recovering after being injured in head-on crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn police officer and another driver are both recovering after being injured in a head-on crash while the officer was on patrol early Sunday morning. Troopers say it appears the driver crossed the centerline and hit the officer’s patrol SUV.

Alabama State Troopers tell News 3 the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, and injured on-duty Auburn police Sgt. Jonathan Gaither. The crash happened along South College Street near Woodfield Drive, within Auburn’s city limits.

Troopers say the 45-year old officer was hurt when a 1997 Toyota driven by a 28-year-old man from Auburn crossed the centerline and struck Gaither’s 2015 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle he was driving. The driver of the Toyota was injured too.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash per request from the Auburn Police Department. An arrest has not been made at this point.

Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.