Auburn reopening athletic fields and playgrounds

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – City of Auburn athletic fields, outdoor basketball courts, Samford Tennis Courts and playgrounds will begin opening to the public on Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m.

Athletic fields

Felton Little Park, Margie Piper Bailey Field, Duck Samford Soccer Fields and Duck Samford Baseball Fields 1-3 will be open for use each day from dawn until dusk. Duck Samford Baseball Fields 4-7 will open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning on Saturday, May 23. Parks and Recreation will begin accepting reservation applications for all athletic fields beginning on Tuesday, May 26, at the Harris Center.

Please be aware of the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines posted at each facility. Anyone entering these facilities will be required to abide by them at all times.

Athletics staff are working with the City’s sports boards on a plan for youth sports programs for the summer and fall. More details will be released soon.

Basketball courts

The outdoor basketball courts at Frank Brown Recreation Center will be closed to free play at times during fitness classes that will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines.

Playgrounds

All playgrounds will open at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22. Social distancing is required. Guardians are encouraged to bring sanitary wipes for equipment and to wash children’s hands frequently.

Tennis courts

Tennis singles and doubles will be permitted at the Yarbrough Tennis Center and the Samford Tennis Courts. Pickleball will be permitted at the Samford Tennis Courts. Proper social distancing is required, and guidelines will be posted.

Water fountains at all Parks and Recreation facilities will be turned off. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/coronavirus.