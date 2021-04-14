 

Auburn School employee charged with Production of Pornography with Minors

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama man and employee of the Auburn City School System is facing five counts of Production of Pornography with Minors after being arrested by the Auburn Police Department.

David Johnson was arrested Tuesday, April 13, 2021, by Auburn Police. Johnson was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility and was released the same day after making a $125,000 bond.

News 3 reached out to confirm Johnson’s position within the school system in the maintenance department.

“Auburn City Schools is cooperating with law enforcement officials in an investigation. At this time we do not have any indication that the arrest is related to the students or schools in our system. Due to the nature of matters related to personnel, no further comment will be made available,” said Auburn City Spokesperson Daniel Chesser

News 3 is reaching out to Auburn investigators for more details. We will share with you additional information when it becomes available 

