 

Auburn University shortens suspension for Bass Fishing Club

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University officials have modified their suspension of the Bass Fishing Club after the club broke COVID-19 protocols. Instead of being suspended until next year, the members can begin fishing for AU at the end of April. 

Auburn University released a statement Tuesday afternoon:

“After a productive meeting, Auburn University and its Bass Fishing Club have mutually agreed to the club sports team and student organization being placed on suspension until April 22, 2021, with the understanding that the club will adhere to all university protocols in the future. The club committed multiple violations of Auburn’s travel policy and was subsequently suspended for knowingly and repeatedly violating travel regulations. These policies, which have applied to all Auburn club sports teams, were put in place to lessen the risk of harm and/or injury to the students, the public, and Auburn. Whether in or out of the classroom, Auburn will continue to uphold a high standard of excellence as an expectation for its students, faculty, and staff.”

Logan Parks, Auburn University’s Bass Fishing Club President, also released a statement.

“I am thankful that Auburn University and its administration were willing to listen to us and consider all of the facts with an open mind. We have reached an agreement, and, most importantly, the Auburn Team is excited about being able to resume representing Auburn University as we pursue another National Championship,” said Parks.

Background: “Let them fish” Support grows for suspended AU Bass Fishing Club

