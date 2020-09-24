Auburn University’s band marches on despite COVID-19

Auburn University’s band is masked up and ready for the start of the Tigers’ football season.

“I just love the band. I’ve been doing it for five years and the thought of not doing it again really broke my heart,” T.J. Tinnin, drum major for Auburn University’s marching band said.

The drumline, Tigereyes and Aubie will all be there, but just in the stands.

“We’re currently not able to perform on the field at SEC games. So all of our energy, we’re focusing on our stand music and stand performance. We will play our pregame and halftime show performances from the stands. We just can’t go on the field,” Spurlin, marching band director said.

Due to safety concerns, only 50 percent of Auburn’s band will be at this weekend’s game.

“We won’t be as loud as we normally are at Jordan-Hare with only half of our members playing and participating and the bell covers do reduce some of our sound. But we’re gonna do the best that we can to create a good environment on Saturday,” Spurlin said.

Although it’s not how they imagined the season to start, they still plan on striking up the band and working in harmony.

