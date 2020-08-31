Auburn woman now facing Attempted Murder in husband’s shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman is now facing Attempted Murder charges in the shooting of her husband at an Auburn business Friday morning.

Auburn police say 28-year-old Mary Williams, the person of interest in the shooting of her husband at a warehouse near the Daewon facility, turned herself into police and U.S Marshals Task Force at 4:19 PM Friday.

As of Monday, Williams is now facing Attempted Murder charges. Williams was initially charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree, with a $30,000 bond.

The shooting happened around 11 AM. We are told the victim is alive. His current condition is unknown.

A witness to the shooting tells News 3 Williams came into the facility and began shooting at her husband, the two got into a wrestling match, and the witness says Williams tried to shoot herself. Still, the gun jammed, so she ran away and left in her vehicle.

Friends of Williams have reached out to News 3, saying they knew Williams to be a kind person, and the couple had a turbulent relationship.

Police confirm they do have reports of domestic violence associated with the couple.

Earlier Friday, Jeter School in Opelika was placed on a soft lockdown after a staff member was threatened related to the shooting. There was no reported incident at the school. Extra Opelika police watched kids and staff at the school.

Police confirm Williams is a local realtor in the Auburn area, and her Mercedes she was seen in after the shooting was recovered at a hotel just off the Shorter exit in Macon County.

Shortly after the shooting, police surrounded a home in the Solamere subdivision, but left, without making contact, Williams. We do know the couples’ children have been located and are safe.

Auburn police say the shooting investigation continues.