BLUE ALERT issued for suspect in deadly shooting of an Alabama Sheriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s governor says a county sheriff has been fatally shot in the line of duty.

Gov. Kay Ivey says Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was killed Saturday. Details of the shooting were not immediately released, but Ivey tweeted late Saturday that Williams “was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty.”

The State of Alabama has issued an Emergency BLUE Alert for a suspect in the shooting.

ALEA BLUE ALERT: 18-year-old William Chase Johnson, white male, brown hair, 5′9″, 137 lbs. Johnson may be on foot and is considered a serious public safety risk

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating William Chase Johnson, white male with brown hair, 18 years-old, 5’9”, 137lbs. William Johnson may be traveling on foot and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Johnson was last seen at the QV gas station in Lowndes County, Alabama around 8:15PM on November 23, 2019. If you have any information regarding William Johnson, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (334)548-2222 or call 911.

The governor called Williams a “pillar of the community” and offered prayers and sympathy to his family and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. The county is southwest of Montgomery, the state’s capital.

According to the Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office website:

Sheriff “Big John” Williams was born & raised in Lowndes County and graduated from Calhoun High School in 1976. Sheriff Williams always wanted to make a difference in his community and felt there was no better way to help his community than to protect and serve them in law enforcement.

In 1978 he started volunteering as a reserve deputy under then Sheriff John Hulett.

From 1984-1987 Sheriff Williams worked for the Hayneville Police Department until he began working full time with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. He not only worked full time with the Sheriff’s Office but continued his employment with Hayneville Police Department.

From 1987 to 1990 Sheriff Williams served his community as a deputy. In 1990, he was appointed by Sheriff John Hulett to Chief Deputy and served in this capacity until leaving the department in 2009.

In 2010 he ran for Sheriff of Lowndes County and was elected by a majority of votes by the people he had been serving his entire life. In 2014 Sheriff Williams was once again elected by his peers, to hold the title of the highest ranking law enforcement officer of Lowndes County as the Sheriff.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and that investigators were headed to an area near a convenience store.

We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.