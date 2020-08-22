Authorities searching for missing Montgomery-area man

by: WHNT News 19

Posted:

(Photo courtesy Autauga County Sheriff’s Office/ALEA)

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen Friday night.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office said Eddie Roland Cunningham, 43, was last seen in the 2300-block of Highway 82 in Prattville around 7:10 p.m.

Cunningham is 6′ 1″ tall, weighs 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with an American flag and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Cunningham’s location should call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 361-2500.

