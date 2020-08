FARIHOPE, Ala. – Fairhope Police are searching for a missing senior from south Alabama.

Robert Leon Whitley, 81, was last seen in the area of Lake Ridge Drive around 7:15 Saturday night.

Police said he may be traveling in a silver Toyota 4Runner with license plate number 8374AL5.

He is 5′ 11,” weighs 191 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Fairhope Police at (251) 928-2385.