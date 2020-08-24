Bama president: “unacceptable rise” in COVID-19 cases

University of Alabama President Stuart Bell is warning students that an “unacceptable rise” of COVID-19 cases on campus could foil  plans to continue in-person classes.

In a message to students, Bell warned that violations of health and safety protocols, both on and off campus, are subject to harsh disciplinary action, up to and including suspension from the university.

The letter to students came two days after the university issued a moratorium on student gatherings and limited access to dormitories and fraternity and sorority houses.

The problem has drawn a response from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey who issued the following statement:

“As our students adjust to being back on campus, Tuscaloosa leaders and university officials are focused on helping to ensure their health and safety. They have made tough decisions, and I appreciate Mayor Walt Maddox and The University of Alabama leadership for tackling a serious problem as quickly as possible. If we do not act expeditiously, it leaves the potential for a situation to get out of hand, which would require even tougher, longer-lasting decisions to be enacted.

“My hope is that this will be just a brief pause on their plans to reopen and that we can get this in our rearview mirror sooner, rather than later. Clearly, it takes everyone working together to keep Alabama moving in the right direction.”

