Beauregard mom says child’s teacher had offensive political outburst in class

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of a Beauregard 6th grader tells News 3 her child’s teacher had an outburst in class the day after the presidential election. The mother says the school’s principal tells her the teacher was not in the classroom on Friday, and the incident is under investigation.

Mom Lexy Kerr says on Wednesday, the day after the presidential election, her 11-year-old Sanford Middle sixth-grader came home from school upset.

“She told me she had an incident at school where her teacher threw her history book and said that she was sick of teaching fake history and that republicans were retarded,” said Kerr.

Kerr shared details of her student’s social media experience and met with the school’s principal Friday.

“He took time out of his day to talk to us. He is concerned about this situation and said it would be taken care of, and I do believe it will be taken care of,” said Kerr.

News 3 reached out to Sanford’s Principal and the Lee County Superintendent. We are awaiting an official comment.

Kerr says students should learn and feel safe in school, not attacked over politics. Kerr says teachers should not be using terms offensive to those with special needs.

“I don’t want anyone to lose a job, especially now with the pandemic and the holiday’s coming up. But I want her to be aware of her actions and know she was wrong,” said Kerr.

News 3 will keep you updated if and when the Lee County School System responds.