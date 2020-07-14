Birmingham police searching for missing 24-year-old autistic man

Alabama News

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday night.

Gregory Charles Williams, Jr. was last seen at the Walmart on 1600 Clairmont Road in Birmingham around 6 p.m. Williams was seen wearing a black shirt, black short, black flip flops, and a gray hat with “Chevrolet” written on.

Williams, who is autistic, has run away many times in the past, according to Birmingham police.

If you have any information on Gregory Williams Jr., please contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 205-297-8413.

