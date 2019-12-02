Birmingham teen’s shooting death ruled justifiable; no charges to be filed

Alabama News

by: CBS 42 Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Top right photo source: Facebook; Background: CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No charges will be filed in a Birmingham teen’s August shooting death, as it has been ruled justifiable.

Calvin Deonte Vance, 18, was fatally shot in Wylam on Aug. 19. Birmingham Police responded that night to Gulfport Street to investigate a shot spotter call, and located Vance, who was unresponsive, on the edge of the roadway.

Vance was pronounced dead on the scene that night by the Jefferson County coroner and Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

According to investigators, it was determined from interviews with people involved in the incident that Vance had attempted to rob the shooter.

