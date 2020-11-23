 

Body discovered in Macon County, death investigation underway

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms investigators have located a male body in the Notasulga community on Monday, November 23.

Sheriff Brunson declined to say the exact location of where the body was located, but he says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The State Bureau of Investigations, as well as the Notasulga Police Department, are working with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

News 3 will update you with more information as it’s released.

