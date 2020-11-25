 

Branches Veteran Home receives donation from Home Depot and Terry’s Grocery

Alabama News

Phenix City Ala. (WRBL) –  On Wednesday, local veterans received a generous donation from two retailers just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Home Depot and Terry’s Grocery partnered together to donate $1,000 to Branches Veteran Home in Phenix City. The two organizations wanted to support the community and the home, along with its owner Mrs. Modell McKenzie.

“Home Depot really makes an effort to try and support the veterans in the United States. I met Mrs. McKenzie a little over a year ago and I knew the efforts that she is making to try and help support those veterans,” said Home Depot Operations Manager Chris Allison.

McKenzie is grateful that Home Depot and Terry’s Grocery made a generous donation to the veterans home.

“Our veterans have done so much for us they have sacrificed so much for us this is the least we can do. They deserve a nice place to call home and we need to let them know that we are thankful and appreciative of them sacrificing so much so we can have these liberties that we have,” McKenzie said.

The veterans are looking forward to having a cheat day where they can eat whatever they want. They are excited for, ice cream, RC cola, banana pudding, Macaroni & Cheese and much more.

“Were going to have an array of things for the veterans and they are looking forward to it! They’re getting one free day to eat whatever they want,” McKenzie said.

