BREAKING: East Alabama Medical Center to open larger vaccination clinic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A community partnership spearheaded by East Alabama Medical Center is making way for a larger vaccine clinic to open soon with the expectation of doubling the number of people able to receive vaccinations.

A new community vaccine site will open next week in the “Tuesday Morning” building located in the Market Square Shopping Center. The address is 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, and is next door to Big Lots. This new clinic is a collaborative effort between EAMC and the cities of Auburn and Opelika, with assistance from the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). Vaccinations are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted.

The clinic will replace the one currently operating in the EAMC Education Center. “Over the past six weeks, we have ramped up to 500 vaccinations a day in our current location,” stated John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, “but we believe we can double that volume to 1,000 shots a day in this new location.”

Atkinson says the hospital is very appreciative to officials from the City of Auburn, the City of Opelika and the EMA for pulling together to make this a reality. “Laura Grill (EAMC president) began the communication with these groups less than two weeks ago and thanks to their total buy-in, we are now just days away from it opening. Their support is what made this happen.” Atkinson says all those involved had a meeting at the location yesterday and will have a rehearsal on Saturday. “Our plan is to open in this new location next Monday, February 1,” he said. “But we have plans in place to notify those who are scheduled for an appointment if that changes.”

Vaccine Clinic Details

Currently limited to residents age 75 and up of Lee, Chambers and Macon counties, as well as previous designated groups (healthcare workers, first responders, etc.). As new age groups are announced, that information will be shared with the media and at the following link: https://www.eamc.org/patient-and-guests/covid-19-information/

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted. Also, there are no “leftover” doses at the end of the day—we have processes in place that ensure no doses are wasted.

Patients should remain in their car until 10 minutes prior to their appointment.

Space is limited and only the person receiving a vaccine is permitted inside unless the recipient needs direct assistance from a caregiver.

Masks are required at all times.

A valid driver’s license or other form of picture ID is required.

Patients who have already received their first dose should come to this new location on the day and time of their scheduled second dose.

EAMC wishes to express its appreciate to the nursing schools at Auburn University, Southern Union and Tuskegee University for allowing their students to participate in this vaccination clinic.