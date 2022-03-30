SMITHS STATION, Al. (WRBL) — A home on Lee Road 208 caught fire on March 30.

According to a family member of the homeowners, it is believed that the fire stemmed from an air-conditioner window unit. Two people were in the house at the time of the fire, and they reportedly made it out safely.

As told by the family member, the roof of the house is partially caved in, while the garage is completely gone. The heat of the fire also began to melt the siding of the next-door home.

Volunteers with the Smiths Station fire department tended to the blaze alongside volunteers from other local fire departments.

News 3 is awaiting further information from fire officials. Stick with us on-air and online as we continue to gather details.