Brothers knife fight ends with Lee County deputy discharging firearm

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two brothers are facing multiple charges after Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a knife fight leads to a deputy discharging their firearm to break up the brawling brothers. Sheriff Jones says nobody was shot or seriously injured in the incident.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3, late Tuesday morning, deputies were dispatched to a home along Lee Road 147 near the Beauregard community for a domestic violence call.

When deputies arrived, two brothers were outside fighting, and one of them had a knife. Sheriff Jones says the deputy tried to break up the fight by deploying a taser, but the intervention did not work.

Sheriff Jones says one brother gained an advantage over the other brother, and it appeared to the deputy, a serious knife injury was about to occur. At that point, Sheriff Jones says his deputy discharged their service weapon once, and the fight stopped. Sheriff Jones says the bullet did not strike anyone, and nobody was seriously injured as the brawl came to a stop.

Sheriff Jones says since nobody was injured in the fight, the discharging of the weapon will be under review by his office. Sheriff Jones says he does not know if the deputy discharged the gun in the air to break up the fight as the incident remains under investigation.

Both brothers have been taken into custody, and charges are forthcoming. News 3 will release their names, mugshots, and charges as soon as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office issues it.