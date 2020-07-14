Campaign 2020: The Alabama Primary Runoff Election

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville face off for Sessions' old U.S. Senate seat

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Alabama voters can find their polling places here. Click here for live election results.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabamians, along with voters in Texas and Maine, will return to the polls Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to shutdowns across the U.S.

The primary runoffs in Alabama and Texas, as well as primaries in Maine, were delayed following the massive outbreak. Facing a surge in cases, Alabama voters have either cast an absentee ballot or will choose between staying home and venturing out to the polls, where masks are not required.

GOP voters will decide between U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville—originally slated to face off March 31—in the U.S. Senate race against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. Sessions may be running for his old seat with the support of former fellow GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, but he lacks an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who has been vocal in his critiques of his former attorney general and has thrown his support behind Tuberville. Albeit a political newcomer who has shied away from debates and media interviews, Tuberville may hold the keys to victory with backing from Trump, who snagged the state by 28 points in the 2018 presidential election.

Stay with us on election day for continuous coverage. Check back for updates.

LATEST ON THE ALABAMA PRIMARY RUNOFF