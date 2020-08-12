Candidate for Phenix City school board calls for transparency

Phenix City voters will elect a school board this month for the first time in the city’s history.

We’re introducing you to the candidates one by one.

Former educator Marilyn Brannen has taught children in Phenix City and in Muscogee County. She spent more than 40 years in education as a teacher and a counselor.

Brannen has chaired the Phenix City Library Board for 15 years and co-chairs the Mayor’s Education and Scholarship Ball.

She says she’s running for the District One, Place One seat on a platform of transparency.

“This is a big thing, communication and openness and transparency. We want everyone to know what’s going on. Some of the things of course you can’t reveal but some things we should know since it’s our, the taxpayers’ money,” said Marilyn Brannen, candidate for Phenix City Board of Education, District 1, Place 1.

Brannen says the biggest issue facing schools is COVID-19 . She faces Brady Baird in the August 25th election.