Capital Murder arrests made in kidnapping, shooting of Auburn teen

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men on Capital Murder charges in the kidnapping and killing an Auburn Teen.

On February 17th, 35-year-old Marcus Okeef Wigley of Auburn was apprehended in the 1200 block of Amy Court in Auburn by members of the United States Marshal Service, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Auburn Police Division.

Wigley was arrested on a charge of Capital Murder connected with the death of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Green of Auburn.

On September 5th, 2020, at approximately 1:30 AM, Green was walking near Foster Street and Clark Avenue in Auburn, Alabama, when investigators say he was assaulted and abducted by three black males.

According to witnesses at the scene, the three males put Green in the back seat of a dark-colored SUV and drove away. Investigators say the witnesses were able to identify three males, including 41-year-old Tahara Jaquay Brunson and Marcus Okeef Wigley, as taking part in the assault and kidnapping.

On September 10th, 2020, Thomas Green’s body was located in a wooded area in the Waverly community of northeast Lee County. He appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Wigley and Brunson were arrested for Kidnapping 1st Degree by the Auburn Police Division at that time.

Both men were released after posting a $50,000.00 bond each.

Tahara Brunson was arrested on a probation violation on September 17th, 2020, and has remained in the Lee County Detention Facility.

Investigators say evidence links both Wigley and Brunson to the shooting death of Thomas Green. Based on the evidence, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators secured Capital Murder Warrants for Wigley and Brunson. Both men are now being held at the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

The case remains under investigation, and more charges and additional arrests are expected. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)