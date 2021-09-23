Capital murder trial of Coley McCraney set for 2022

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A trial date has been set for double murder suspect Coley McCraney.

McCraney is accused in the 1999 killings of Tracie Hawlett, and J.B. Beasley after police say DNA linked him to Beasley’s body matched that of McCraney’s in 2019.

The trial, now set to take place on May 2, 2022, was set to take place in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trial has been rescheduled for next year.

This is a developing story and WDHN will have updates as they become available.