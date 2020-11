AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A vehicle crashed into Jimmy’s Car Stereo in Auburn Tuesday morning, leaving a gaping hole and damage, but thankfully causing no injuries.

Auburn police and fire respond to the business around 7:40 AM. We are told the driver was treated on the scene and not transported. Nobody was in the business at the time of the crash.

We are waiting to hear back from Auburn police as to precisely what led to the crash.

